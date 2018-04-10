Home States Kerala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala asks Kerala police chief to stop action in Vengara

In a letter to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, he demanded action against police officers who unleashed violence on protestors.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police action against protestors at Vengara should be stopped immediately, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. In a letter to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, he demanded action against police officers who unleashed violence on protestors.

The government has called an all-party meet on April 11 to find a solution to the issue.The police action against the agitators should be immediately stopped to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the meeting.
“The over-enthusiasm of certain police officers created the issue in Vengara. Even now the police are conducting raids and threatening people, including women and children. The residents who protested to defend their houses were brutally attacked,” Chennithala said, while urging the DGP to conduct an investigation into the issues.

NH devpt: Sudheeran writes to CM
T’Puram: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran on Monday urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to put on hold land acquisition for NH development in Malappuram till the ongoing issue was settled. In a letter to Pinarayi, Sudheeran said it would be appropriate to invite representatives of agitators to the all-party meet scheduled on April 11 to discuss the issues related to NH development. Sudheeran requested Pinarayi to take immediate action in the matter.

