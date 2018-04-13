Home States Kerala

Kerala custodial death: North Paravur Circle Inspector, three other officers suspended on charges of flaws in proceedings

C I Crispin Sam, Varappuzha SI G S Deepak, ASI Sudheer and senior civil police officer Santosh Baby are placed under suspension on charges of flaws in proceedings and dereliction of duty. 

Published: 13th April 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four more police officers, including North Paravur Circle Inspector, have been suspended from service pending inquiry in connection with the alleged custodial death of 26-year-old Sreejith, a native of Devaswompadam, Varappuzha.

C I Crispin Sam, Varappuzha SI G S Deepak, ASI Sudheer and senior civil police officer Santosh Baby are placed under suspension on charges of flaws in proceedings and dereliction of duty as per a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Kochi City Narcotic Cell assistant commissioner will now conduct a department-level inquiry, according to Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare.

The preliminary report prepared by the SIT was submitted to the state police chief, who told Express the other day his department would not tolerate custodial torture.

The report recommended strong departmental action against the officers, accused of official misconduct.

"When Sreejith was in police custody for over 24 hours, the CI as the station house officer in- charge failed to mention the injuries sustained by the youth while recording his arrest or preparing the remand report. The action against other three officers are also recommended on account of committing lapses in reporting Sreejith’s worsening physical condition", said the report.

Earlier on Thursday, IG (Crimes) S Sreejith, who is heading the SIT, visited the residences of Sreejith and Vasudevan and recorded their relatives' statements. The investigators also collected evidence from the Varappuzha police station, where the deceased youth was kept in custody.

"A report regarding the initial lapses has been sent for the state police chief's consideration. Strong action will be initiated against those found guilty," IG Sreejith told mediapersons.

The department had earlier suspended three civil police officers, Jithin Raj, Santosh Kumar and Sumesh, attached to the Kalamassery AR camp, in connection with the incident, on account of official misconduct.

The scope of SIT’s investigation covers the attack on Vasudevan’s residence and his subsequent suicide, in addition to the alleged custodial torture of Sreejith and an assault case involving Divakaran, younger brother of Vasudevan. The SIT has already submitted a report to this effect at a magistrate court in North Paravur.

Post-mortem report reveals torture

Kochi: Putting the police in a fix, the post mortem report of Sreejith has revealed the victim sustained serious injuries, pointing towards custodial torture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varappuzha Custodial death Sreejith North Paravur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp