KANNUR: In yet another incident of police highhandedness, a lady doctor at the district hospital here has lodged a complaint against Town Station SI Sreejith Koderi for threatening her. The incident took place on Monday as the police took some pro-hartal activists allegedly involved in the attack on the police station for medical examination to the district hospital.

According to Dr K Prathibha, who lodged a complaint with the Kannur SP and IG in connection with the incident, around 10.30 pm on Monday, a police officer in uniform barged into her room while she was examining patients and showered expletives on her. She was on duty in the casualty wing at that time.

“When I asked him about the reason behind his rage, he blabbered something,” she said.

“The SI said they had taken some people into custody in connection with the hartal and they were brought to the hospital for medical examination before being presented before the magistrate. He told me not to write whatever they told me in the medical report.The SI also threatened me saying: “If you do something, I will ‘kick you out’,” Prathibha said in her complaint.

“It is not right for a person who is entrusted with the task of keeping law and order to behave like this. The attitude of the police officer is condemnable. He thinks he can barge into any place on the strength of his uniform and behave like all others around him are criminals,” said Prathibha. Town SI Sreejith Koderi denied the allegation he had threatened the doctor on duty. ‘’On Monday, around 25 people were arrested and taken to the district hospital for medical examination.

But the doctor on duty was not ready to give the reports even at 10.30 pm. As the arrested persons had engaged in a scuffle with the police, a medical report was needed for remanding them. As we had informed the magistrate that the arrested will be presented before him with the medical reports, he was waiting for us. But, even after six-and-a-half hours, we didn’t get the reports. As the Additional SI informed me about this, I went to the hospital and spoke to the doctor, in a friendly manner and we parted on good terms. I didn’t utter a single word to threaten her or didn’t misbehave with her. I don’t know what forced her to lodge a complaint. Somebody might have misled her,” said Sreejith.