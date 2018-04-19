TIRUVALLA: The funeral proceedings of Geevarghese Mar Athanasius Suffragan Metropolitan and the head of Ranni-Nilakkal diocese of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church commenced at St Thomas Church at SC Seminary Hill on Wednesday. The mortal remains of the bishop, which were brought to the church from Kochi on Wednesday afternoon, were kept in a specially arranged glass cabin for the public to pay their last respect.

According to church authorities, the funeral will be held in four stages and Dr Joseph Marthoma, supreme head of the Mar Thoma church, led the first funeral proceeding. Prominent people who paid homage to the deceased bishop include Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Valiya Metropolitan; Paulose II, Catholicose of the Orthodox Church; Yuhannon Mar Chrysostamos; WaterResources Minister Mathew T Thomas, Rajya Sabha vice chairman P J Kurien, Anto Antony MP, Joseph M Puthussery, Kodikkunnil Suresh MP,

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA and Varughese George, Janatha Dal national secretary.The mortal remains of the bishop will be laid to rest in a specially made crypt at St Thomas Church, Thiruvalla on Friday. Meanwhile, funeral proceedings will continue till Friday.