PALAKKAD: The Nattukal police are still clueless in the case in which a stillborn baby girl was recovered from the closet of a doctor’s clinic at Chethaloor near Mannarkad last Friday.

The doctor was unaware of the baby being abandoned. The police said though they had questioned autorickshaw drivers in the locality, no one could provide any information. The police say the couple who abandoned the baby might have come in their own vehicle.

The stillborn baby was recovered along with the placenta. The police believe the baby would have been delivered in the toilet and left inside the closet with the intention of flushing it down the sewer. The clinic belonged to Dr Abdul Rehman who runs a clinic at Karingalathani in the Nattukal police station limits. He consults patients only occasionally. It is not known when the couple abandoned the baby. However, it is felt they came to the clinic last Wednesday when the doctor was out of station. When the doctor found the Indian closet was clogged, he called for a plumber to repair it.

The police said on Friday when the plumber arrived and tried to push the waste through the closet with an iron road, the head of a newborn baby protruded out. The body was then sent to the Manjeri Medical College for postmortem which revealed the baby was stillborn. The Nattukal police had filed a case of unnatural death but even after a week, they have not found out any clues.