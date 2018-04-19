KOCHI: After coming under sharp criticism for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's managerial skills at a function here a few days back, senior Congress leader K V Thomas on Wednesday did a volte-face by calling Modi a “modern Hitler”.

Thomas made the remarks while delivering a speech at a reception organised to welcome KPCC president M M Hassan's Janamochana Yatra. “By conducting an anti-people regime, both Modi and Pinarayi are competing with each other,” Thomas said, calling Pinarayi Vijayan to a Mussolini of modern times.

Thomas also announced he would donate Rs 2.5 lakh from his trust for the education of the daughter of Sreejith, the victim of alleged police custodial torture.

Earlier, after courting trouble for praising Modi's administration, Thomas came out with an explanation saying he was misquoted by a section of media. Thomas, representing the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, posted on Facebook, “I was misquoted. All I wanted to put across was that Modi with his managerial skills was able to convince people that he was doing a lot of good things while he had actually taken many anti-people decisions.”

The KPCC also sought an explanation from Thomas. It was while delivering the speech at the 60th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Management Association here on Friday that Thomas reportedly said, "Modi is a good administrator who is able to convince others of his actions."