KANNUR: On the second day of Dalit autorickshaw driver Chithralekha’s indefinite stir against the government for issuing an order to take back the land given to her by the previous UDF government, more UDF leaders have reached her house and expressed wholehearted support in her protest strike. DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni and Azheekode MLA K M Shaji visited her at her house at Kattampally where she is staging an indefinite sit-in protest against the injustice meted out to her by the state government.

On Tuesday, after the inauguration of the strike by the UDF leaders, Mahila Congress workers from Payyannur visited her to express their solidarity.

The previous Oommen Chandy-government had given the five cents to Chithralekha as she had to flee from her house at Edat after CPM workers forced her out from there through a series of attacks and hate campaigns. Even though she got the land, she did not have enough money to build a new house on the plot. When the Azheekode MLA came to know about the predicament of the Dalit woman, he coordinated with Green Voice of Abu Dhabi to arrange funds for the construction of the house. The recent order by the LDF government cancelling the grant of land, came when the construction of her house was in the last stages. She has moved the court to get the cancellation order revoked.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the police to remove her from the plot in which the construction of the house is going on, pointing out it is illegal as she has lost her rights on this property with the order of the government.

Anticipating a situation here, the UDF has reportedly ordered its workers to be at the place with Chithralekha to resist any attempts to move her physically out of the place.