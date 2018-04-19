A major pilgrim centre, Guruvayur Temple was in the news recently over whether to allow ardent devotees like legendary carnatic vocalist K J Yesudas, a Roman Catholic, to offer prayers there.

THRISSUR: The 'oottupura' (temple dining hall) attached to the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here will henceforth be opened to all, including non-Hindus.

In a major decision, the management of the temple, where non-Hindus are barred from offering worship, has opened the portals of its 'oottupura' to everyone, cutting across religion.

The Guruvayur Devaswom, the management, also lifted the restrictions on dress code imposed at the dining hall and allowed devotees to wear shirts, pants and footwear there.

A major pilgrim centre, Guruvayur Temple was in the news recently over whether to allow ardent devotees like legendary carnatic vocalist K J Yesudas, a Roman Catholic, to offer prayers there.

While a section of society wants Yesudas, who has sung hundreds of devotional songs praising 'Guruvayurappan', the presiding deity of the shrine, be allowed, orthodox groups want the tradition of restricting the entry of non-Hindus to continue.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Yesudas had expressed his ardent desire to visit the shrine and offer worship several times.

Hundreds of devotees from and outside the state have 'prasada oottu', the delicious temple feast, every day at the oottupura of the centuries-old shrine.

When contacted, Devaswom Chairman K B Mohandas said the decision in this regard was taken in a meeting yesterday and it came into force with immediate effect.

A board saying non-Hindus are not allowed, displayed in front of the dining hall, was also removed, he said.

"The dining hall was located inside the temple complex earlier. The restrictions for non-Hindus to enter the hall continued even after it was shifted outside the west side of the shrine complex some time back," he told PTI.

"We have removed the restriction now," he said.