KOZHIKODE: Protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir has turned into clashes between political parties in the rural areas of the district. Nadapuram, Vadakara and Perambra regions on Wednesday continued to remain tense with back to back incidents of violence. The rural police imposed prohibitory orders in the trouble-hit areas to avert further untoward incidents.

The situation turned tense in Vadakara region following clashes between BJP and IUML workers at Villiappally. The IUML alleged BJP workers attempted to disrupt their protest rally on the Kathua issue on Sunday. In the night, BJP's local office came under attack. To prevent spread of violence, police on Tuesday had imposed prohibitory orders under the Vadakara police sub-division limits.

In yet another incident, four houses and a hotel belonging to the CPM and locally formed Sivaji Sena came under bomb attack at Perambra on Tuesday night. According to the police, houses of CPM workers Haneefa and Sidharth were attacked allegedly by locally formed Sivaji Sena activists in the night. In the same night, Suresh and Sumesh, both belonging to the Sivaji Sena came under bomb attack allegedly by CPM workers. The police took a person, Rahul Raj, into custody in connection with the incident. However, no arrest has been recorded so far.

Tense situation continued in politically sensitive Nadapuram also. It was after BJP workers allegedly attempted to disrupt a protest march taken out by the CPM on the Kathua issue at Purameri near Nadapuram. Following this, a large number of police personnel were deployed in the region.