PALAKKAD: The body of Mithun Ghosh, 22, who died in a road accident at Chitradurga in Karnataka, was brought to his house in Palappuram near Ottappalam on Thursday evening after the post mortem. It will be taken to the house of his mother S Priya in Chengannur at 9 am on Friday where it will be cremated, said his relatives.

Mithun had met with an accident while completing a motor bike challenge of riding 1,624 kilometres in 24 hours as part of the online game of US-based Iron Butt Association.

Mithun, the son of M Sugathan, was a final year B Tech student at Nehru Engineering College in Pampady. He had left his house in Ottappalam on Tuesday evening and was to travel to Bengaluru and onward to Hubli and back as part of the challenge when his bike hit a lorry and he died.