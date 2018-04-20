As many as 24 students were denied promotion without citing any valid reason. | R Satish Babu

KOZHIKODE: The CBSE has launched an inquiry after the State Human Rights Commission pulled up an affiliated school in Kochi for refusing promotion to a section of its Plus I students to the Plus II course, reportedly to ensure high success rate in the Class XII Board examination.

Al Ameen Public School, Edapally, Kochi, was given a notice by the State Human Rights Commission for alleged violation of the Right to Education Act. The Commission said the school did not conduct a final examination for its Plus I students.

Parents also alleged the school management indiscriminately promoted some students of their choice based on the marks scored in the ‘model examination’ conducted by the school.

Noting as many as 24 students were denied promotion without citing any valid reason, the Commission said denial of education to the students was nothing but a violation of Right to Education guaranteed by the Constitution.

Terming the matter as ‘serious’, CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar told Express that he has asked the school to produce all records pertaining to the examination for a detailed probe.

The records demanded include the answer scripts of all the students of Class XI examination of 2017-18 along with question paper and marking scheme of the examination, attendance register of students, seating plan of examination, invigilation chart, assessment records of all Class XI students and the list of students registered with CBSE for Class XI 2017-18.

Interestingly, Al Ameen Public School is managed by T P M Ibrahim Khan, who is chairman of Al Ameen Educational Trust and also the president of the influential Kerala CBSE School Management Association.

Khan said the students who did not score 33 per cent marks were the ones who were denied promotion to Class XII.

“We will give a chance for these students to improve their results. A re-examination will be conducted by the end of this month,” he added.