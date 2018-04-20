KOCHI: Triggering another controversy, the accused RTF members arrested in the case related to the custodial death of Sreejith of Varapuzha have alleged high-level conspiracy behind their arrest stating they were made scapegoats.

"We are ready to undergo a polygraph to prove our innocence. We have trust only in the court," said arrested officers Jithin Raj, Santosh Kumar and Sumesh in a WhatsApp video message.

According to sources, the video message sent to the Chief Minister and the state police chief was shot hours before the trio's arrest on Wednesday evening. "Attempts are being made to rescue the real culprits. We are scapegoats. We want justice along with Sreejith's family," they said in the video.

The officers claimed it was their dedication to duty that prompted them to take Sreejith into custody. All information regarding this was handed over to the top officers. The higher-ups had commended our service. A comprehensive inquiry should be conducted by examining the call records scientifically, they said.

"Sreejith was taken into custody after conducting searches in seven houses in the area. We reached there as per the directive from the Control Room. Sreejith's mother and wife let him go with us," says the video message.

The police officers were arrested after long hours of interrogation by the Special Investigation Team headed by IG S Sreejith at the Aluva Police Club. Meanwhile, the relatives of the accused officers also demanded a lie detection test as the officers had acted as per the directive of their superior officers.