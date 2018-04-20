KOZHIKODE: It seems the CPM cadre’s attitude of vengeance against Jyotsana and her family is yet to die down. In the latest incident, a group of miscreants vandalised their rented house in Thamarassery on Thursday. Jyotsana has been in the news since January when she lost her baby after being kicked in the stomach allegedly by CPM workers.

Following the incident, the family living in Kodenchery had moved to Thamarassery, leaving their property behind, under threat from the party cadre. According to Siby Chacko, her husband, they were threatened by party workers even after shifting to Thamarassery. “A group of people vandalised our rented house at around 1 am. They pelted stones, breaking all the windows of the house. Following the incident, we were forced to leave the rented house too,” he said.

The family has now shifted to Thalayad. “The owner of the house in Thamarassery had asked us to leave a few days ago after CPM workers had threatened us. But we didn’t expect them to attack us. We didn’t see who pelted stones at us. We have lodged a complaint with the Thamarassery Police with regard to the incident,” Siby said.

Jyotsana had earlier announced that she would start a hunger strike demanding justice from CPM vendetta in front of the Collectorate from Thursday.