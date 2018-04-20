KOLLAM: A pregnant woman who went missing from the capital city was traced to Karunagappally on Thursday evening. Shamna, 21, wife of Anshad of Pallickal near Madavoor, went missing from SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

She was nine months pregnant and her delivery date was due on Wednesday. On Thursday, Shamna was spotted by the taxi drivers who had seen her photograph in different media. They found her in an exhausted condition near the auto stand and alerted the police. The police rushed her to a hospital where she was subjected to a medical check-up. Karunagappally CI M Anil Kumar said the woman did not disclose how she reached the place.

“She has not spoken on the circumstances which forced her to leave the hospital. She seems to be mentally distressed,” he said. The police also suspect whether the woman was pregnant or not. The case had received state wide attention and the police had sent a special team to Vellore. The police had traced her mobile phone signals in Ernakulam north and Vellore.