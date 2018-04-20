IDUKKI: There are people who become famous while they are alive while others get recognised posthumously. However, in the case of M K Muraleedharan, a veteran Malayalam film director who died recently at a lodge in Adimaly due to cardiac arrest, neither his life nor death was known to the outside world.

Muraleedharan

People came to know about the death of Muraleedharan on April 13 at 5 pm in a private hospital in Adimaly after script writer Satyan Kolangad posted on Facebook his resentment against the media’s attitude for the negligence. Satyan wrote, “A flunk life along with three failed films. No channel reported it exclusive. No condolence meetings were held anywhere. Because he was not a famous personality.”

Muraleedharan had worked as associate director for many famous directors in as many as 20 films. Summer Palace starring Krishnakumar as hero was his debut movie. Later he directed films such as Aram Wardil Abhyanthira Kalaham and Changathikoottam. Even as he spent 35 years in the film field, he could not gain anything from it. Hence, Muraleedharan was forced to work as a construction worker and security guard. And finally, he passed away keeping his identity still anonymous.