KOCHI: Corroborating the findings of the post-mortem report of Sreejith, who was done to death allegedly in police custody at Varapuzha, the medical board constituted to initiate a further inquiry has submitted its preliminary report to SIT chief IG S Sreejith.

"The IG had raised doubts over the circumstances leading to Sreejith's death and the treatment provided to him. We have provided him with the necessary clarifications on this count. The reason for the death is pretty much clear in the autopsy report," said a medical board member.

The board which met here on Thursday will file a comprehensive report within three days. The police surgeon, who performed the autopsy, has identified 18 ante-mortem injuries, including contusions at the root of the nose, on both the arms and on the left side of the lower abdomen. It also found the small intestine of the youth had ruptured, again pointing to continuous assault in the lock-up.

"All soft tissues of the body showed serosal inflammation with oedema. Scrotal sac and testes were dissected in layers and testicular parenchyma showed scattered blood infiltration at places," said the report. The post-mortem report suggested the youth was subjected to brutal torture, probably with a blunt object such as a heavy wooden log or iron rod.

Refuting reports of controversy in constituting the medical board, one of the members denied the board had challenged the findings in the post-mortem report. "The board has been set up to assist the investigation team," he said.

K Sasikala (Thiruvananthapuram MCH ), Unnikrishnan Kartha (Alappuzha MCH), Sreekumar (Thrissur MCH), Prathapan(Kozhikode MCH) and Jayakumar (Kottayam MCH) are its members.