The body of Geevarghese Mar Athanasius Suffragan Metropolitan being laid to rest at a specially constructed crypt at the St Thomas Mar Thoma Church at Tiruvalla on Friday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

TIRUVALLA: Geevarghese Mar Athanasius Suffragan Metropolitan, the head of Ranni-Nilakkal diocese of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, was laid to rest at a specially constructed crypt at the St Thomas Mar Thoma Church at Tiruvalla on Friday.

The body of the suffragan metropolitan had been kept at the SCS church here since Wednesday evening for the public to pay their last respects.

Hundreds assembled at the SC Seminary to have a last glimpse of the departed bishop.

Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan led the rites along with other bishops of the Church at the SCS ground.

Senior Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom, CSI bishop Thomas Samuel, Cyril Mar Baselios, Kuriakose Mar Gregorios Metropolitan and all the bishops of Mar Thoma Church took part in the funeral service. The funeral rituals that began at 8.30 am, ended at 12.30 pm after the ceremonial procession.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Congress leader V M Sudheeran, P J Kurien MP and Veena George MLA were among those who paid last respects to the departed bishop.