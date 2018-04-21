MALAPPURAM: The police have taken five persons, who are suspected to be the masterminds of the undeclared hartal, into custody. Police have identified four of the arrested persons are hailing from Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district while the prime planner belongs to Kollam. Police are yet to reveal the details of the suspects. But, initial reports by the police said arrested persons are affiliated to Sangh Parivar organisations.

It’s mentioned that all of them were taken into custody after a probe was initiated by Cyber Cell following a direction was issued by district police chief Debesh Kumar Behera. The arrested persons were brought to Manjeri police station, where they are undergoing interrogation. The group members, allegedly, created a Whatsapp group named Voice of Truth and circulated messages in favour of hartal after creating sub groups.

Police have also found one minor was active in circulating such messages. The juvenile from Tirur hasn’t been so far arrested and police have seized his mobile phone.