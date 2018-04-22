KOCHI: Dubai is all set to woo investors from the state as the Dubai Investment Promotion Department has rolled out special avenues to provide licence to investors from the state.

“We are aiming to provide investors from Kerala with licence and all necessary documents within a week. We are also looking at growing investments from the country in various sectors including aviation and logistics,” said Ibrahim Hussain Ahil, Director, Dubai Investment Promotion Department.

At the last investors' meet held in Hyderabad, 15 MoUs were signed and a major group had confirmed a `50 crore investment in the IT sector in Dubai.

“A lot of people come to Dubai to start business. But many fall prey to fraudsters. To start a business in another country, it's important to understand the market and the rules of the country. This is where we come in and facilitate the investors,” said Musthafa Zafeer, founder and chairman, Musthafa and Almana, which is a strategic partner of Dubai Investment Promotion Department.