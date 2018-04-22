KOCHI: Big heads have started to roll in connection with the Sreejith custodial death case with the state government on Saturday shunting out Ernakulam rural district police chief A V George and appointing Rahul R Nair in his position.

Though there have been speculations George will be shifted from the post in connection with the custody death case, the government decided to take the punitive action after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Crime Branch Inspector General S Sreejith apprised the higher-ups of the inputs which the SIT collected from police personnel attached to the Rural Tiger Force (RTF) and other witnesses.

According to the police headquarters, George has been posted to the police academy in Thrissur.

For the past couple of days, pressure has been mounting on the government for George’s removal after junior rung police officers came out in the open saying they have been made scapegoats after acting as per the directive of the higher-ups. Even allegations flew thick and fast from police personnel the RTF was under the direct control of George and the three arrested RTF members acted as per the directive of superior officers. George had set up the RTF in line with the City Task Force of Kochi City Police to tackle anti-social elements after he assumed office.