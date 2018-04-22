KOCHI: Online retail majors, like Amazon and Flipkart, are not the only ones registering robust business Kerala. Rather a host of sites selling banned items, drugs and other contraband are also thriving in the state through the Darknet. Though cyber cells of various enforcement agencies are trying their best to trace Darknet activities, drug cartels and cyber cons are using the virtual dark internet world for illegal transactions.

Cyber forensic experts say the agencies require experts to track down the activities of these cyber cartels which use the Darknet for their illegal trade. Vinod Bhattathiripad, a cyber forensic expert, said the fraudsters use IP spoofing to stay active on the Darknet.

“It’s not that easy to trace a user resorting to IP spoofing. But if we analyse the cyber gateway paths extensively in consultation with service providers, we could trace the IP address which spoofed the original IP,” Vinod said.

Spoofers, he said, generally fake their IP addresses with those of the IP address numbers they source from other countries.

The Darknet can be accessed only by those who use special browsers with encrypted software. The World Drug Report, 2016, released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has already pointed to drug trafficking through the Darknet. In 2015, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) succeeded in intercepting two cases of Darknet transactions. This led to a seizure of 2,598 blots of LSD and two grams of cocaine. Also, six arrests were made in connection with these two cases.

Darknet markets operating under names like Agora Marketplace, Silk Road 3.0, AlphaBay, Dream Market and Crypto Market offer delivery of cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, opium and charas.