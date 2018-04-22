PALAKKAD: An accused in a murder case who has been lodged in the special sub-jail here attacked three assistant prison officers on Saturday. Vishnu, 25, of Unnithan house, Kunnathurmedu, attacked three assistant prison officers (APOs) Shibu, Rajesh and Paul Selvaraj at 10.30 am.

A case has been registered against the accused, said Special sub jail superintendent S Sivadas. On Friday evening, when APO Manoj came to inspect the cells of the prison inmates, Vishnu refused permission to inspect his cell. He warned he would not hesitate to kill the officer when he is freed from jail.

The attack on the APOs occurred when Vishnu was brought to the room of the Jail Superintendent as part of the investigation on Saturday morning.

When asked about the threats, Vishnu hit APO Shibu on his face with his hand and took a chair and hit APOs Rajesh and Paul Selvaraj.

Subsequently, the hands and legs of Vishnu were tied with a rope and he was put in his cell.

The injured APOs were admitted to the district hospital. Vishnu has been remanded in the sub jail for the past two-and-a-half years in a murder case which took place near the stadium bus stand. The case is being heard at Additional Sessions Court II.