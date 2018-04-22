KALPETTA: The Wayanad district administration has taken over the Alathur Estate at Kattikulam in Mananthavady taluk.

Orders to this effect were issued by Wayanad District Collector S Suhas to take over the 211-acre estate which was in the custody of Edwin Jubert Van Ingan, a British citizen.

Though the ownership of the estate was also vested with Edwin’s brothers, both of them later transferred their ownership to him. After Edwin’s death, the government began proceedings to attach the estate.

Two persons based in Mysuru, including a British lady, claimed ownership of the estate.

Even though the duo approached the High Court claiming ownership, the court upheld the District Collector’s action.