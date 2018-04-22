THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the KGMOA strike which caused immense hardship to the public, the state’s health sector is apparently headed for another ‘lockdown’ with the United Nurses’ Association (UNA) standing by its decision to stage an indefinite non-cooperation stir from Tuesday.

The UNA move follows the failure of the conciliatory talks convened by the Labour Commissioner on Saturday.

The UNA office-bearers said they will also undertake a long march - raising the slogan of ‘Walk for Justice’ - from Cherthala in Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram, covering 168 km on foot in eight days.

“The meeting was convened in the wake of our decision to launch an indefinite protest and to stage the long march.

But we had informed the authorities concerned our demand is legitimate and we continue to stand by our decision,” said Jasmin Sha, UNA president. According to him, though they had waited for two years and four months for the government to issue the order fixing `20,000 minimum wage for the nurses, it was not done.