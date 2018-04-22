THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Government has decided to intervene in the controversy over the NH 66 bypass at Keezhattur in Kannur district.

A fact-finding delegation, appointed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), will visit the region on May 3 and 4. The decision came on a complaint filed by BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan to Union Environment and Forest Minister Harsh Vardhan against filling hundreds of acres of paddy land for constructing the NH bypass.

In a letter to Kummanam, John Thomas, Research Officer, MoEF regional office, Bengaluru, will visit Keezhattur on the aforementioned dates. He will be accompanied by local officers of the state government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Kummanam had lodged his complaint with the union minister on March 20.