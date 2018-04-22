KOCHI: The probe into the custodial death of Sreejith took a dramatic turn on Saturday with the Crime Branch team confirming that the 10 persons arrested in connection with the suicide of C M Vasudevan of Varapuzha, were wrongly arraigned as accused in the case.

However, the sections 442 and 307 for house trespass and attempt to murder will exist. In the report submitted before the court, the investigation team stated the charge of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 shall not hold against at least 10 of the accused in the case.

9 granted bail

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to all the nine accused in the suicide abetment case, including Sajith, the younger brother of the deceased Sreejith, on Saturday. The prosecution did not oppose the bail plea before the court.

"The abetment charge has been omitted since the investigators have not received any concrete evidence substantiating their role in the suicide of Vasudevan. Besides, there was no clue ascertaining Vasudevan took the extreme due to the mental trauma following the house attack," said an officer.

The first, second, third and sixth accused in the case - Vipin, Vinju, Thulasidas and Ajith respectively - have not been arrested so far.

The officers said the special investigation team (SIT) has started investigating the case from its initial stage again by merging the case pertaining to the attack on Vasudevan’s house and Sreejith's custodial death. "It does not mean the case has been annulled. It will be investigated all over again," the officer said.

The Varappuzha police had earlier registered two separate cases in connection with these incidents.

Meanwhile, the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday dismissed the bail applications moved by the three police officers attached with the Rural Task Force (RTF) - Jithin Raj, Santosh Kumar and Sumesh - who were arrested in connection with Sreejith’s death.

SI remanded

The North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday remanded suspended Varapuzha SI G S Deepak in judicial custody. Sreejith was allegedly beaten up by the SI inside the lock up when he was handed over to the Varapuzha police by the RTF. Sreejith had already sustained serious injuries as he was brutally manhandled by the RTF members while under custody. Deepak, who is placed under suspension, was arrested after hours-long interrogation on Friday. The prosecution submitted the suspended officer will attempt to destroy the evidence if granted bail.