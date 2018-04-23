PALAKKAD: The death of Ajmal has deprived Kerala of one of the exemplary defenders of the game of football. He had been playing all India sevens football tournaments throughout the length and breadth of Kerala.

Ajmal had been honing his talents while he was a member of the A One Football Academy. Gradually, he had graduated into one of the finest stopper backs of the game. He was a permanent member of the Soccer Sporting Club of Shoranur.

In the district level youth football held last year, he was chosen as one of the finest defenders.“Ajmal had a great future. After Ayub of Al Madeena club , Ajmal was one of the promising stopper backs who was improving with each passing day”, said Salam, trainer of the A One academy.

He said apart from the excellence in the game, Ajmal was also a youth of fine character and behaviour. Naturally, most of the people who assembled to have a glimpse of the body of Ajmal were the football fans of Malappuram and Palakkad districts.