IDUKKI: “If the Devikulam SI, on the direction of Power Minister M M Mani, tries to foist a false case on All India Youth Federation (AIYF ) activists, the inspector won’t walk back home on his two feet,” said V S Abhilash, Idukki district committee secretary of AIYF, the youth wing of CPI.

He was speaking after inaugurating the police station march organised by AIYF on Sunday at Devikulam, alleging the cops at Devikulam intentionally trapped a CPI activist in Devikulam in a false case. He said the police think the state is being ruled by the Mani . “Mani had been in jail for 68 days. If he tries to pin false cases on CPI activists, he will have to return to jail and no SI will help him there,” Abhilash said. He said CPM’s youth wing DYFI had no standing in Kerala, whereas the CPI had roots all over the state.The other day, AYFI activists distributed notices announcing their station march.

However, describing CPM leaders in the notice as ‘chotta leaders’ infuriated CPM workers and they too turned up with poster protests the same day. The march turned controversial as the dispute over the land issue in Devikulam is going on between the two parties.