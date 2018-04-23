KASARGOD: A 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a hatchback at Ambalathara on Sunday. The car also hit her mother, who was flung off in the impact, said the police. Elizabeth, daughter of Lijo Joseph and Gincy, came under the wheels of the new car and died on the spot, said officers. Gincy, who broke her arm, was rushed to a hospital in Mangalore, they said.

Joseph and Gincy work as caregivers at Snehalaya, a rehabilitation centre, at Ambalathara. The family is from Alakode in Kannur district, but stay in a rented house here, said the police. On Sunday, Joseph and Gincy were out shopping with their three children, Elizabeth, Joel and Gracy Maria. “Elizabeth’s first holy communion was to be next month and they were out to buy a new dress for her,” said a colleague of the parents.

The police said Gincy and Elizabeth were walking ahead, and Joseph was trailing behind them with the two younger children. A new hatchback, which was yet to be registered, lost control and hit the mother and daughter. The car came to a halt after hitting the hundi of a temple. Elizabeth was a Class IV student of Mary Queen Public School, Ambalathara.