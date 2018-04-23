PALAKKAD/ CHAVAKKAD: Three people, including a mother and son, were killed while three others were injured when the car they were in rammed a container lorry parked near a petrol pump in Mele Pattambi in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased are Suhara, 45, her son, Ajmal, 23, and the latter’s friend Salman Jaseem alias Sultan, 23, who was driving the car. Ajmal’s sister Rejina, 30, her son Rafnas, 12 and Jaseena, 40, Salman’s mother. The incident occurred around 2 am.

The car, which rear-ended the lorry, got lodged below it and was retrieved by the police and fire force personnel. The travellers were taken out after removing parts of the damaged car and all six of them were rushed to hospitals. Ajmal died at the Sevana hospital in Pattambi, while Suhara and Salman died at the KIMS hospital and Al-Shifa hospital, respectively.

The police suspect Salman might have slept while driving the car, leading to the mishap. It was also drizzling at the time. Both Ajmal and Salman were footballers and players of the Shoranur Soccer Sporting Club.The bodies of Ajmal and Suhara were brought to their house at Krishnapadi in Nellaya after postmortem and buried in the Pengattiri Juma Masjid Kabaristan.

Two die at Chavakkad

Meanwhile, two persons died and five others were injured after the car in which they travelling was hit by a van at Chavakkad on Sunday. The deceased are Abdurehman, of Kottakkal, and his son Shafi. The five injured - Fareeda, Farzana, Fas Bin, Rukia and Sarafunnisa - are under treatment at various hospitals in Thrissur. The family members were on their way to Kochi from Kottakal to attend a function when the accident happened on the Chavakkad- Ponnani highway at Kottappuram on Sunday early morning.