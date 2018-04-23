KOCHI: Stepping up pressure on the CPI(M)-led LDF government over the alleged custodial death of a 26-year-old youth at Varapuzha here, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala today launched a 24-hour hunger strike demanding CBI probe into the incident.

"Chennithala began the fast at the Marine drive ground here this morning in the presence of Former chief minister Oommen Chandy. Addressing party workers, the leader of Opposition said, "our demand is an independent probe into the custodial death."

He also demanded that Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, should give up the home portfolio taking responsibility for Sreejith's death.

The youth, S R Sreejith, had died after allegedly being tortured in police custody on April 9.

Sreejith, who was taken into custody in connection with the death of a person early this month, had died in a private hospital.

His relatives alleged that he died due to torture.

Police have rejected the allegation saying Sreejith was suspected to have suffered injuries during a clash allegedly before he was taken into custody.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the incidents leading to Sreejith's death.

Aluva (Rural) SP AV George was transferred to Thrissur Police Academy.

Besides, four police personnel, including Varapuzha Sub Inspector Deepak, have been arrested so far in connection with the case.