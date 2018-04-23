KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has demanded a detailed probe in the wake of reports the masterminds of ‘undeclared’ hartal called via WhatsApp were RSS sympathisers.IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP said the police and its intelligence wing had failed to take pre-emptive measures for averting violence during the hartal. If the involvement of IUML workers in the hartal was established, action should also be taken against them. Instead, several hundred innocent persons are being hounded and thrown into jail, he said.

He said no action under the POSCO Act was initiated against those who took the Kathua rape victim’s name during TV debates. However, those who staged protest marches with placards depicting victim were charged under the Act.

The IUML leader said he had taken up the preventive detention of hundreds of party workers with the police. “The police have assured us they will indeed look into it. If there is no action as promised, we will discuss it in the party and take follow-up action,” Kunhalikutty said. Though many trading establishments, including the shop of Tanur IUML president was attacked, the attack on KR Bakery was highlighted by a few LDF Ministers to give a communal colour to the protest. He termed the action on the part of the government represenatives ‘irresponsible’.

“The IUML had taken a stand against the hartal. The Sangh Parivar’s attempts to create communal polarisation failed due to the swift intervention of our party,” he said. Accusing the police of acting in a partisan manner, the IUML leader said people were being rounded up even without scouring the footage of the violence.

Kunhalikutty said it later came to light the man who broke into KR Bakery in Tanur was a CPM worker. Following this, it has now become clear who was actually behind the hartal, he said. IUML district president Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said the police did not ensure adequate security for shops and establishments. This was evident from the wanton violence on KR Bakery which is located close to police station.

CPO suspended over ‘hartal’ post

Kozhikode: A Civil Police Officer(CPO) attached to the police control room at Nadapuram here has been suspended for allegedly posting a WhatsApp message in support of the undeclared hartal on April 16. N K Ashraf, posted as a driver at the control room, was suspended by District Rural Police Chief on Saturday. Police sources said it was on April 15 Ashraf posted the message seeking support for the hartal on a WhatsApp group comprising local cops. The post urged the others to make the hartal a success.