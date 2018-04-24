MALAPPURAM: Amidst demands to realign the development of national highway in the district, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has demanded steps to change the NH alignment from Kuttippuram to Kappirikkad. The Speaker was addressing mediapersons after attending the meeting of functionaries of various local bodies at Ponnani on Monday.

“When the alignment was revised, it led to a situation wherein more houses had to be evacuated. Several complaints have been raised in this regard,” he said.During the meeting, which was held to discuss the complaints of evictees and landowners, presidents of local bodies pointed out various flaws committed by the surveyors.

The Speaker said the mistakes committed by the Bangalore-based survey agency led to the crisis. “The agency worked irresponsibly and this created unwanted issues,” the Speaker said.Apart from Ponnani municipality chairman C P Mohamed Kunhi, the meeting was attended by presidents of Perumpadappu, Veliyamkode, Kuttippuram, Thavanoor and Maranchery panchayats.