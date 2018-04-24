KOCHI: Two of the accused in a case pertaining to the Islamic State (IS) registered at Valapattanam in Kannur have turned approvers. "The statements of Rashid M V and Manouf Rehman, both hailing from Kannur, were recorded by the magistrate and we initiated steps to turn them approvers in the case," said an NIA officer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed the chargesheet in the case before the NIA Court here the other day.

In the chargesheet, the NIA has listed four persons - Midilaj 27, of Munderi, Kannur; Abdul Razak, 24, of Chekkikulam, Kannur; Hamsa U K, 57, of Thalassery, and Abdul Khayum, 22, of Chekkikulam - as accused in the case.

Offences under sections 120B and 125 of IPC and sections 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been charged against Midlaj, Abdul Razak and Abdul Khayum. Hamsa has been charged with offences under 120B and 125 of IPC and Sec. 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

"The NIA probe revealed the accused persons Midlaj, Abdul Razak and Hamsa in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy hatched by them since 2016, along with their associates, had attempted to further the objectives of IS by travelling to Syria with the intention of waging war on behalf of the IS against Syria, which is at peace with the Government of India. Midlaj and Abdul Razak were activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI)/ Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and had collected funds besides conducting preparations in India during 2016-17, and reached Turkey through Iran, with the intention of crossing over to Syria and joining the IS/Daish. However, Midlaj and Abdul Razak were intercepted by the Turkish authorities and deported back to India," according to a release issued by the NIA.

The NIA stated the investigation has also revealed that Hamsa had propagated the ideology of IS and recruited co-accused into the proscribed organisation since 2015. Hamsa subsequently conspired with the co-accused and planned to travel to Syria during December 2016 for joining the IS, but was intercepted before he could exit India.

The investigation in the case is continuing as more Keralities and close aides of the accused had travelled to Syria and are staying in IS-held territory abroad, it stated.

The case registered in 2017 at Valapattanam was handed over to NIA. The accused persons were interrogated by NIA in connection with the other IS cases registered in Kerala earlier.