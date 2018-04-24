THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ilze Skromane, the sister of Liga, whose body is believed to have been found near Panathura, has urged the state government to appoint a special crime investigation team to probe her sister's death. The 31-year-old, who has been staying in Kerala post Liga's disappearance, alleged the police were trying to sweep things under the carpet and the suicide theory being peddled by the media and the police were just an assumption backed by no evidence.

"I want justice for Liga. I want the case to be investigated by a special crime investigation team to find out what happened to her," Ilze said.

Accusing the police of being apathetic in the initial stages of the investigation, Ilze said the probe picked up speed only after a special investigation team was formed 10 days after Liga went missing from Kovalam beach. "When the special team was formed, I was happy. Things began happening after that. But by then, she was no more," Ilze said.

Speaking to the media here, Ilze said her feeling towards India hasn't changed a bit even after the tragedy that has struck Liga. "What happened is a tragedy. I want people to know the love of the country and its people has not changed. This isn't about blaming anyone. There is no winner on board," she added.

Ilza said after examining the place where Liga's body was found, she developed suspicions about the police's claim of it being a case of suicide.

"We walked the route and I could find there were two ways one could reach the place where Liga's body was found. Either by road or by boat. She couldn't do that singlehandedly. Somebody had to bring her there. She was not alone when she passed away. Besides, the jacket that was found on her didn't belong to her and the position in which the body was found lying suggests it was not a case of suicide," Ilze claimed. She added even after visiting State Police Chief Loknath Behera, there wasn't any visible progress in the investigation.

Ilze said Liga had attempted suicide twice while in Ireland, but added it was due to her mental condition at that time. "She was suffering from extreme insomnia and was in that state for two months. During that time, she attempted suicide twice. But after coming to Kerala, she was better and getting more sleep. She wouldn't have come this far if she didn't want to live," Liga's youngest sister said.

However, Ilze said she had no misgivings about Kerala being insecure for foreign tourists. "Kerala is as safe as any other place. I've never felt unsafe here. But I was cautious of what I was doing," she said.

Meanwhile, Behera, who sought more time to complete the investigation, said the truth would come out.

City Police commissioner P Prakash said they were probing all angles of the case and dismissed Ilze's allegation of police lethargy in investigation.

"Almost 70 policemen are engaged in the probe. So, how can one say that we were lethargic?" he asked.

Police sources said they are trying to ascertain how Liga reached Vazhamuttom from Grove beach unnoticed by locals.

"One can walk by foot from the beach to Vazhamuttom and doesn't need any help to do so. We doubt Liga, in search of a lonely place, might've gone there. The only thing that's puzzling us is why she wasn't spotted by anyone in that route. Some of the locals, including those who play cards and tosspots, were picked up for questioning. The area is frequented by foreign tourists and that may be reason that she was not noticed by the locals," sources said.