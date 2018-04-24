KOZHIKODE: The district police are on fresh alert following the latest sighting of suspected Maoists at Valliyad near Thamarassery in the district. According to Thamarassery police, a man and three women, suspected to be Maoists, visited a house at Valliyad near Kaithapoyil in Thamarassery on April 20.

The gang reportedly visited the house around 10.30 pm and demanded food and money and threatened to kill the inmates of the house if they refused to give it.The four persons were carrying firearms and stayed for nearly 30 minutes, the police said quoting the inmates of the house. A case has been registered under Sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 25 (1B) of the Arms act and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.