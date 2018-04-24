KOCHI:The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday came down heavily on the transfer of Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief A V George, who is currently in the eye of a storm over the alleged custodial death of S R Sreejith of Varapuzha, to a top position at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

P Mohanadas, KSHRC acting chairperson, called upon the state government to reconsider its decision as it conveys a wrong message to the public. " Those who head elite institutions like the Police Training Academy should be a role model to the other officers . There is a clear impropriety involved in a senior officer, accused of denting the image of the entire police force, imparting training to juniors,’’ he told reporters here.

The Rights Panel also called for an independent investigation into the Varapuzha custodial death case. Meanwhile, there have been unconfirmed reports of a send-off party organised by colleagues of the former SP at a hotel in Nedumbassery here.

SI’s bail plea rejected

Meanwhile, the North Paravur Judicial First Class court on Monday dismissed the bail application moved by former Varapuzha SI G S Deepak, an accused in the custodial death of Sreejith.Dismissing the plea, the magistrate said the investigation against the disgraced policeman is still in its preliminary stages and he has to be subjected to the mandatory identification parade.

A V George

During the hearing, the SI claimed Sreejith was taken into custody in his absence and he did not assault the youth. The investigation team will soon be approaching the court seeking Deepak’s custody.The court had earlier dismissed the bail applications moved by the first three accused in the case — Jithin Raj, Santosh Kumar and Sumesh — attached to AR Camp, Kalamassery and former members of the now disbanded Rural Tiger Force.

Meanwhile, the identification parade of the accused is scheduled be held at the Kakkanad district jail here on Tuesday.The key witnesses in the case, including the family members of Sreejith and the co-accused in the house attack case, are slated to attend the parade.