THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will not compromise on the extent of the Kurinji sanctuary. However, those with title deeds will not be evicted. Amidst controversies over moves to reduce its area, the Cabinet on Tuesday decided to ensure that the reserve will have a minimum of 3,200 ha. Accepting the cabinet sub-committee's report in this regard, the government decided not to reduce the area.

It's learnt that the cabinet has decided not to evict people with title deed from the region. Instead, an understanding has been made to redraw the boundaries with the additional area from the revenue land.

* An IAS officer will be appointed as Settlement Officer to resolve the title-deed related issues within the reserve and to finalise the sanctuary's area.

* Drone-based survey to identify the forest land and titled land in the reserve would be completed before June. Once identified, the forest land would be demarcated with boundary markers.

* The Kerala Promotion of Tree Growth In Non-Forest Areas Act to be amended to prevent growing Acacia, Eucalyptus and Grandis in the reserve area. A decision was taken not to lease out revenue land to companies and agencies for planting trees.

* The District Collector to finalise a project to uproot all acacia, eucalyptus and grandis trees in the proposed area spreading over Vattavada, Kottakambur, Kanthalloor, Marayoor and Keezhanthoor villages, within six months. The acacia, eucalyptus and grandis trees in land with title deeds should be uprooted by the landowner. If he refuses to do so, the Collector can take the action, the Cabinet has decided.