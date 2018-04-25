THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports that the private hospital managements were against the notification issued by the state government that ensures a minimum basic salary of Rs 20,000, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan on Tuesday sought the wholehearted support of all stakeholders for the flawless implementation of the declaration. While saying the management representatives had not approached the government for talks, the minister further said if they approach the government was ready to deliberate.

"I came to note some of the comments being made by management representatives after the notification was issued. If they have practical difficulties in implementing the same they will have to approach the government. We are ready to deliberate," said the minister told reporters.

At the same time, the minister also said the Labour Officers will be asked to ensure the respective hospital management adheres to the notification.

Responding to the comments that the notification had not echoed the interests of stakeholders, the minister said, "the notification was issued after several rounds of talks with all the stakeholders. The government had considered a slew of petitions and suggestions given by trade unions, management representatives and nursing staff before finalising the notification. Besides, the minimum-wages advisory committee had also conducted several rounds of sittings before coming out with its final report."

While saying the wage revision and related allowances will increase the labour efficiency of nursing staff, the minister also said the government was committed to ensuring better wages for workers operating in various sectors.

On Monday night the Law-Labour Departments came out with a notification, hours before the United Nurses Association has called for an indefinite strike. As per the notification, nurses, who were classified into six categories, were ensured with a salary ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 according to the bed strength. The nurses were also provided with a maximum additional allowance up to 50 percent. Whereas the administerial staff members will assure with a maximum allowance of 12.5 percent. Their minimum salary has been fixed at Rs 16,000-22090. The paramedical staff will get a basic pay of Rs 16,400 and 15 percent additional allowances.