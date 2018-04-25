KOCHI: Tense situations prevailed outside Palarivattom police station here on Tuesday after a family alleged inappropriate behaviour on the part of the station house officer when they approached him with a man missing complaint.

The complaint was lodged by Priyanka, daughter of Motilal, a resident of Vennala. Her 18-year-old sister, Chelsea Motilal, went missing on Sunday morning. However, the police traced her and she was presented before a magistrate the same night.

According to the police, the girl refused to go with her family and wished to go with a woman named Lisy, an Irinjalakuda native, whom she knew. However, on Monday, both parties came to the police station again. It has been alleged the SI verbally harassed the family as they tried to talk to the woman.

Police officers said the woman is above 18 and it was the magistrate who sent her with the woman with whom she wanted to go. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists who approached the station on behalf of the family said the SI was threatening the family.