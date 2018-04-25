THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the CPM taking a call on understanding with secular parties to take on the RSS-BJP combine, the CPI — which has always stood for a broad Left democratic secular platform, including the Congress — will meet to chalk out the strategies.

The CPI’s 23rd Party Congress beginning in Kollam on Wednesday will debate over the process of creating resistance to rightist and fascistic offensive in addition to addressing party issues.

With severe criticisms coming up from various corners over an inactive central leadership, the CPI Party Congress will have a serious look into the matter. A slew of Kerala leaders is all set to come to party national leadership too this time.

In its draft political resolution, the CPI says the Left has to reassert its identity. However, it should not be counter-posed with attempts to build mass resistance to the Modi Government. “There is the need for the widest possible mobilisation of secular, political and mass organisations to counter the neo-liberal and fascistic offensive of the Modi Government and the RSS. It cannot be looked as a political alternative or electoral alliance.”

In a clear indicator the CPI is open for an alliance with the Congress if needed, the draft says “Creating a platform of all secular-democratic and Left forces is necessary to counter fascistic offensive.”

It further said there cannot be one electoral tactic for the entire country.

“Electoral tactics have to be worked as and when the party faces an election. In states, the tactics have to take into consideration the objective political situation in a given state and co-relation of political forces there. It should ensure due representation to the party in the House,” the resolution said.

Sources said the organisational report blames the central leadership for being inactive. The five-day meet will look into this issue. “Organisational weaknesses is a challenge before the party. When it comes to programmes conceived at the centre and implemented through various state units, there are criticisms that the central leadership has not been very active.

Also The party’s standing at the national political scenario level needs to be ensured. At times, whether it’s being done is a matter of debate,” said a senior central leader.

There are speculations general secretary Sudhakar Reddy, who has been facing health-related issues, would not go for a third term.

However, top sources refute the same. “Some of the senior most leaders may give way for fresh faces. However chances are less to replace the current general secretary,” sources said referring to reports that Deputy general secretary Gurudas Das Gupta may come to the post.