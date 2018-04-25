THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The probe into Latvian tourist Liga's death is yet to make any headway even as the police top brass reiterated their investigation will span both the possibilities of suicide and murder.

Though the police officers still stick to their assumption Liga had committed suicide, her sister Ilze Skromane's outburst against the police investigation and subsequent claim that the enforcers had reached a conclusion without any evidence has prompted them to pursue the murder angle also deeply.

"We are going ahead with no prejudices. Earlier, we had expressed our suspicion that it was a case of suicide going by the woman's antecedents - she had attempted suicide twice - and circumstantial evidences. But the probe is covering both the angles. Our sole intention is to bring out the truth," said one of the members of the investigation team. City Police chief P Prakash said a lot of puzzles will be solved once the autopsy report comes out. "We are awaiting the report. I think we will get it on Wednesday," he added.

Police Begin Damage Control

Meanwhile, the police's communication department has initiated damage control exercise as they came out with two statements in as many days as a rebuttal to Ilze's allegations.

"Kerala police took all possible steps on the complaint regarding Liga's missing. After the body was recovered, we have initiated scientific investigation to find out the reason of the death," the statement released to the media on Tuesday read.

The release also mentioned that on March 23, a special team comprising 10 officers were formed to solve the missing case. About 245 hotels in Kovalam were inspected and 375 people were questioned by the police. 40 CCTV footage and 20 Call Details Records were also examined, the statement read. The statement also claimed the probe was streamlined ever since the family of Liga met state police chief Loknath Behera.