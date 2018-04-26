Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala speaking to Ilze Skromane, the younger sister of Liga, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the silence of the Chief Minister in the death of Latvian national Liga was very irresponsible.

Speaking to the media after visiting the sister of Liga, he said the state government should appoint security personnel who are fluent in foreign languages in tourist areas.

Ensuring the safety and security of foreign tourists is the responsibility of the government, he said. As the forensic report pointed to the suspicion of Liga dying of strangulation, the state police should hold a flawless investigation into the case, he said.