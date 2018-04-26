KOLLAM: Allegations regarding jail officers’ out of the way favour for prisoners has once again been exposed with TV channels telecasting the visuals of liquor bottles being thrown into the Central jail over the prison walls. As the incident has kicked up a controversy, Jail DGP R Sreelekha has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The investigation conducted by the jail officers after the visuals were telecast through TV channels revealed that, apart from liquor bottles, narcotics and mobile phones found easy way into the jail in the same way.

There are allegations the CPM activists lodged in the Kannur Central Jail are having a free run there with the support of some officers and that they are running a parallel system inside the jail. During the past five years, 43 mobile phones were recovered from TP case convicts alone. In addition to that, 10 cases were charged against them for beating up fellow prisoners and officers.

The eighth block in the Central Jail is known as mini party village. Though the previous UDF Government had closed down the eighth block, when the LDF came to power, another block was opened to lodge prisoners belonging to the CPM. If the third block is red, C and D blocks are known as saffron blocks.

Some months ago, a large number of footwear was recovered from the well inside the jail. It was alleged those footwear were used to sneak SIM cards into the jail after putting secret holes to hide them. But, the investigation regarding this reached nowhere.

