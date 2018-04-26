KANNUR: Kerala Director General of Police (Prisons) R. Sreelekha on Thursday said she will initiate a probe into media reports on the availability of liquor inside the Kannur Central Jail.

"A detailed probe will be initiated into it -- one reason being that none of the CCTVs in the central jails in the state are functioning," Sreelekha said. "If any official is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them."

Visuals aired by a TV channel showed liquor bottles dumped in the jail compound.

A good number of the inmates in the Kannur jail are reportedly Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) workers or sympathisers.