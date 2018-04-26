THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With lakhs of medical aspirants in the state appearing for NEET on May 6, the seat allocation process in All Indian Quota reservation system being initiated by the Medical Council of India (MCI) is still hanging in the balance as several aspirants and their parents oppose it vehemently.

Sources said MCI was scuttling the reservation system by denying the third round of allotment of all-India quota seats at Government Medical Colleges across the country. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS), New Delhi, on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee will start filling up the 15 per cent of All India quota MBBS seats.

Though the aspirants filed a mass petition before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue, nothing has turned out positive.

According to an educational activist, he had written a letter to the MCI and DGHS a month ago and they did not give a reply so far. He also said the delay in the decision could hamper the admission process of students this academic year.

In 2016 and 2017, three rounds of allotment were conducted to fill up the fifteen per cent seats from the rank list prepared to fill up the seats, which ensured that almost all the fifteen per cent of seats were filled up from the All India quota rank list. However, the third round of allotment was not conducted in 2016 for the first time due to insufficient time. In 2017, even though there were no such circumstances, yet the allotment was limited to two rounds only which led to many All India quota seats remaining unfilled and consequently those seats were diverted to each of the individual states.

This practice of diverting the unfilled seats to each individual state, makes a situation of the seats getting filled from the state rank list which is prepared by each individual states only for their residents.

“This situation will help a low-rank holder to grab a diverted seat in his own state and deny the opportunity of a meritorious rank holder. It is nothing but a denial of opportunity for the deserving ones,” said the educational activist.