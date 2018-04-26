THRISSUR: A percussion artist collapsed and died while participating in Panchavadyam performance during the Pooram festival in Thrissur on Wednesday night. Maddalam artist Palakkad Kongad Kundalasseri Krishnankutty Nair (62) collapsed while participating repeat Pooram procession of Kanimangalam Sastha temple at 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

After the Kudamattom performance the poorams from Thiruvambady, Paramekkavu and eight associate temples visit the Vadakkunnathan temple along with caparisoned elephants and Panchavadyam. Krishnankutty Nair was participating in the Panchavadyam for Kanimangalam Sastha temple. Though he was rushed to the hospital immediately his life could not be saved. After the incident, Kanimangalam Devaswom authorities cut short the festivities and only one elephant was used for the procession. Krishnankutty Nair's son Hari is also a Maddalam artist.