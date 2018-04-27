Home States Kerala

2005 Kalamassery bus burning case: Fourth accused deported from Saudi Arabia, arrested in Delhi

The arrested identified as Shafeeq, 38, is a native of Tavakkara in Kannur district and was absconding since the incident took place in 2005.

Published: 27th April 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the fourth accused in a Tamil Nadu bus burning case of 2005 at Kalamassery, an industrial belt near here. The bus was set on fire in retaliation to the long detention of PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani, who is jailed for his role in the Coimbatore blast case.

The arrested identified as Shafeeq, 38, is a native of Tavakkara in Kannur district and was absconding since the incident took place in 2005. He was deported from Saudi Arabia after a lookout notice was pending against him.

On his arrival at New Delhi airport on Thursday, he was arrested by the NIA. Later, he was produced before the court and a transit warrant was issued. He was flown down to Kochi where he will be produced before an NIA Court  on Friday afternoon, probe agency officials told 'Express'.

There are 14 accused in this case including Sufia Madani, wife of Abdul Nazar Madani and Thadiyantavida Nazeer, who claims to be the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba in South India.

The incident took place on September 9, 2005, when Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation Bus going from Ernakulam to Salem with 31 passengers was hijacked and diverted from its route. After forcing all the passenger to alight from the bus, it was set ablaze at Popemala near HMT colony, Kalamassery in Kochi.

Six persons including Nazeer, Ummar Haji, Abdul Haleem, Ismail, Shafeew, Sabir Buhari and Mohammad Navaz boarded the bus from Ernakulam bus station. Thajuddin, Nazar and K A Anoop waited with three motorcycles at Kalamassery. When the bus started from Ernakulam bus station at 8 .30 pm and reached near Kalamassery Municipal Office, one of the group members threatened the bus driver on knifepoint and gunpoint to drive the bus towards Popemala neat HMT Colony, an isolated area.

As the bus reached Popemala, the accused persons directed the passengers to get down from the bus. Using cotton waste soaked in petrol, the accused burnt the bus and escaped on their motorbikes.

All accused in the case except Mohammed Sabir, the 14th accused, is absconding. The charge sheet of the case was filed in 2010. One of the accused Abdul Rahim was killed in an encounter in Kashmir after allegedly joining a terrorist camp to fight against the nation. As many as five accused are still in judicial custody while six including Sufia Madani have been granted bail in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2005 Kalamassery bus burning case accused deported
More from this section
EVM, Voting

Chengannur bypoll: State Election Commission gives breather to fronts

Kerala: Thrissur Pooram concludes with a bang, to be held on May 13 next year

Synthite stir: Labour Commissioner’s mediatory talks tomorrow

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures