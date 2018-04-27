KOLLAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for renewed unity among Left parties to combat communalism by the BJP and Sangh Parivar. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 23rd CPI party congress at A B Bardhan Nagar in Kollam on Thursday.

Reiterating his tactical line, Yechury said Left parties should foster joint actions of class and mass organisations, in such a manner that can draw in the masses following the Congress and other bourgeois parties.

“There can be an understanding with all secular opposition parties, including the Congress, in Parliament on agreed issues. Outside Parliament, we should cooperate with all secular opposition forces for a broad mobilisation of people against communalism,” he said.

He made a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS. “The Central Government whose reins are controlled by the RSS is pursuing policies that have imposed unprecedented miseries on the people and at the same time, grievously threatening the unity and integrity of our social fabric,” he said.

According to him, the dehumanisation of society was seen in the chilling incidents of rape in Kathua, Unnao and elsewhere recently. “It is shameful to see rape being used as a weapon for communal polarisation. This must be resisted and defeated,” he said.

“The assaults on institutions of parliamentary democracy and constitutional authorities have unleashed an anti-democratic onslaught and India has been reduced to the status of a junior partner and subordinate ally of US imperialism,” he said.

CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy inaugurated the delegate meeting of the party congress. He said the Left needed more unity than in the past and it was time to think and discuss reunification of the communist movement in the country.

“Nepal with a big victory of communists, with the CPN(UML) and the CPN (Maoist) winning a comfortable majority in Parliament, is providing a stable government after decades of uncertainty,” Reddy said. “Both parties have agreed to merge paving the way for the unification of the communist movement.”

“The BJP and NDA government under Narendra Modi has damaged all values of the nation, including secularism, democracy, degrading parliament, independent foreign policy and pursued the neo-liberal economic policies introduced and implemented by the Congress regime, more ruthlessly,” Reddy said.

According to him, the Left needs to be more united, vigilant and take up the historical responsibility of uniting all those forces, including Dalits, minorities, civil society organisations, intellectuals and secular, democratic, Left forces to fight this onslaught and defend the people and Constitution.

Other leaders from the Left alliance — Debabratha Biswas (Forward Bloc), Kshiti Goswami (RSP), Provash Ghosh (SUCI) and Deepankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML) took part in the inaugural session.

A red flag brought from the last venue of the congress, Puducherry, under the leadership of party national council member R Viswanathan was hoisted at the party congress venue.