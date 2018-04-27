Kerala: Another child with cancer suspected to have contracted HIV during blood transfusion dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of a controversy in which the parents of a nine-year-old girl child - the cancer patient from Alappuzha alleged that the child had died after he suspected to have had contracted HIV during blood transfusion at RCC, the parents of another 14-year-old child from Idukki has come forward alleging that their child died in last month after allegedly suspected to have had contracted HIV during a blood transfusion from the Regional Cancer Center.

According to the preliminary reports, it was the RCC authorities who informed the parents of 14-year-old child that he was tested HIV positive which was later reportedly acknowledged by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and Aids Control Society. The hospital authorities also reportedly maintained that the child had also received blood from another place as well, apart from the RCC. But the parents say that child didn't receive blood from any other place, other than the RCC.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shylaja said told reporters that there is no need to get panic and the department will hold an investigation into the incident. RCC is an institution which provides treatments to thousands of patients daily. There would be some stary incidents like this but it would strictly be dealt,

she said.

Earlier, a nine-year-old cancer patient who was suspected to have contracted HIV allegedly after undergoing a blood transfusion at RCC last year died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH)

in the second week of this month.

However, a high-level panel under Joint DME Sreekumari which looked into the allegation had given a clean chit to the RCC, which is now being challenged by the parents in the court.